Steven Spielberg makes major revelation about bond with Drew Barrymore
Steven Spielberg and Drew Barrymore have remained close since working on 'E.T, Extra- Terrestrial'
Steven Spielberg has reflected on his decades-long friendship with Drew Barrymore.
For those unversed, Steven Spielberg and Drew Barrymore have shared a unique bond since she starred in E.T in 1982.
Years later, Spielberg has been gushing about Barrymore during the Keynote: The Big Picture with Steven Spielberg event at the Hilton Austin Downtown Grand Ballroom on Friday, March 13.
Spielberg had a chat with SXSW crowd during which he talked about how E.T. helped him make a major life decision.
"E.T. made me want to have kids," he began.
"And I remember after making E.T., there was something about that, for me, I didn't want those kids to go home."
"Drew Barrymore never really went home," the 79-year-old quipped.
"I kind of adopted Drew, and helped co-parent her... right up until last week, when we were on a text together, you know? I'm still very much connected to Drew's life. But I love those kids."
Previously speaking at the N.Y.C. festival, Spielberg detailed his approach to dating.
"I didn’t want to have kids because it was not a kind of equation that made sense for me as I was going from movie to movie to movie, script to script," he said.
"And I started thinking, ‘Well, maybe this could be my real life someday.’ It was the first time that it occurred to me that maybe I could be a dad," he added. "And maybe in a way, a director is a dad, or a mom."
-
Nasa prepares Artemis Moon rocket for April launch as SLS returns to pad after earlier issue
-
Benjamin Netanyahu loses major American supporter with Chuck Norris death
-
Trump administration releases new AI policy to pre-empt state rules
-
Jeffrey Epstein lookalike speaks out on conspiracy theories
-
El Nino set to arrive: What does it mean for Wisconsin weather?
-
Savannah Guthrie mother Nancy's kidnapping plot finally exposed
-
UK meningitis outbreak: Vaccine confirmed effective against deadly strain
-
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shares rare public moment with daughter on tank ride during military display