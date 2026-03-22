Photo: Steven Spielberg makes major revelation about bond with Drew Barrymore

Steven Spielberg has reflected on his decades-long friendship with Drew Barrymore.

For those unversed, Steven Spielberg and Drew Barrymore have shared a unique bond since she starred in E.T in 1982.

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Years later, Spielberg has been gushing about Barrymore during the Keynote: The Big Picture with Steven Spielberg event at the Hilton Austin Downtown Grand Ballroom on Friday, March 13.

Spielberg had a chat with SXSW crowd during which he talked about how E.T. helped him make a major life decision.

"E.T. made me want to have kids," he began.

"And I remember after making E.T., there was something about that, for me, I didn't want those kids to go home."

"Drew Barrymore never really went home," the 79-year-old quipped.

"I kind of adopted Drew, and helped co-parent her... right up until last week, when we were on a text together, you know? I'm still very much connected to Drew's life. But I love those kids."

Previously speaking at the N.Y.C. festival, Spielberg detailed his approach to dating.

"I didn’t want to have kids because it was not a kind of equation that made sense for me as I was going from movie to movie to movie, script to script," he said.

"And I started thinking, ‘Well, maybe this could be my real life someday.’ It was the first time that it occurred to me that maybe I could be a dad," he added. "And maybe in a way, a director is a dad, or a mom."