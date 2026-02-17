'The Godfather' star Robert Duvall breathes his last at 95

'The Godfather's star Robert Duvall breathes his last at 95

Robert Duvall, The Godfather actor, has passed away "peacefully" at the age of 95.

The tragic news of the legendary actor's death was announced by Robert's wife, Luciana.

She shared a statement on Facebook that read, "Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort.”

Luciana went on to write, "To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything. His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court.”

“For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all. Thank you for the years of support you showed Bob and for giving us this time and privacy to celebrate the memories he leaves behind.”

The cause of death of the actor is yet to be revealed.

The San Diego-born actor won an Oscar for the category of Best Actor for his performance in Tender Mercies in 1984.