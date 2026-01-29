Alexander Skarsgård makes bombshell confession about fatherhood

Alexander Skarsgård is reflecting on his journey into fatherhood.

The 49-year-old Swedish actor welcomed his first child, a son, with Swedish actress Tuva Novotny.

While giving an interview to Variety for a new profile, Skarsgård opened up about how acting keeps him away from his family, especially his son, as he resides in Sweden.

The Big Little Lies star revealed his approach towards his career has changed since he embraced fatherhood.

He explained, “I lived on the road. I love that aspect of the industry — you’re a traveling circus. But now, I need to balance that with family life and making sure I can be present for my kid.”

“I can’t be as selfish and narcissistic as I was before,” Skarsgård noted.

Notably, this is the first time he talked about parenthood after confirming to Entertainment Tonight that he had welcomed his first baby with Novotny in 2023.

In his 2017 sit-down interview with Chelsea Handler, The Legend of Tarzan actor shared his desire to become a father one day.

“I want to beat my dad. He had eight, so I better get cracking, I guess. My dad is 65 and had a kid four years ago. I was born in the ‘70s. My dad had in the ‘70s, the ‘80s, the ‘90s, in the 2000s, and in 2010,” Alexander Skarsgård laughingly unveiled.