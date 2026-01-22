Photo: Gaten Matazarro answers rare question about Dustin's future as 'Stranger Things' ends

Gaten Matarazzo has reflected on where Dustin Henderson's life might have headed after graduation on Stranger Things.

In a new discussion about his character's future, the actor revealed that he had detailed conversations with the Duffer Brothers about Dustin's path beyond what was ever shown on screen.

“They heavily considered what we had in mind for our characters, even things that aren’t scripted or specifically stated,” Matarazzo shared.

The actor revealed that he had in-depth conversations with the Duffer Brothers about Dustin's path, and also discussed exploring possibilities like college, career, and relationships.

“We talked about, ‘Where do you think he went to college? What do you think he chose to study? How do you think he and Steve are going to be able to see each other all the time?’ We thought Dustin would go for engineering, maybe astrophysics, and he seemed like he’d definitely end up at NASA, working in theoretical physics,” he continued.

Before conclusion, Matarazzo explained how those conversations even led to real-world research.

“And we looked up what great engineering schools he’d probably look at, and, weirdly enough, Georgia Tech happened to have a really good program for engineering in the ’80s, so that’s a cool reference for us to have him go to Atlanta, where we filmed the show.”