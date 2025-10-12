Pakistani forces kill over 200 Taliban, terrorists after border attack

Smoke can be seen coming out of a destroyed structure of the terrorists in Afghanistan, in this image. This was a screenshot of a video released on October 12, 2025. — ISPR

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday that Pakistani forces have killed more than 200 Afghan Taliban and affiliated terrorists in self-defence action responding to an unprovoked overnight attack by the Taliban forces and India-backed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) alias Fitna al-Khawarij.

In a statement, the military's media wing said that Pakistani forces carried out "precision fires and strikes, as well as physical raids, directed against Taliban camps and posts, terrorist training facilities and support networks operating from Afghan territory".

"Multiple Taliban locations were destroyed all along the border; 21 hostile positions on the Afghan side of the border were also briefly physically captured and multiple terrorist training camps, used to plan and facilitate attacks against Pakistan, were rendered inoperative," it added.

Pakistan and Afghanistan have been engaged in cross-border skirmishes triggered after Afghan forces opened unprovoked gunfire at several border points, including Angoor Adda, Bajaur, and Kurram, while attacks were also reported in Dir, Chitral, Baramcha, and other areas along the Durand Line.

The escalation between the two neighbours has also prompted reactions from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Iran, with all three countries urging restraint and calling for dialogue.

In a statement, the Saudi foreign ministry said that "reducing tensions is essential for peace and stability in the region." It also conveyed prayers for the safety and well-being of the people of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The Qatari foreign ministry also voiced concern over the growing tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan and stressed the need for them to address differences through calm, dialogue, and diplomatic efforts.

It stressed that easing tensions is vital for peace and stability in the region.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has also expressed concern over Pakistan-Afghanistan clashes and called for both sides to hold urgent talks to address the tensions.

"Iran is ready to help reduce tensions between neighbours," Baqaei said.

Meanwhile, the ISPR further said that the infrastructural damages to Taliban posts, camps, Headquarters and support networks of terrorists are extensive, all along the border and range from tactical to operational depth.

Highlighting that Pakistan preferred constructive diplomacy and dialogue over violence and belligerence, the military's spokesperson warned that the country will not tolerate the treacherous use of Afghan soil for terrorism.

"In the interest of regional peace and security, we call upon the Taliban government to take immediate and verifiable actions to neutralise the terrorist groups, inter alia, FAK, FAH and Daesh operating from their territory.

"Otherwise, Pakistan will continue to exercise its right to defend its people by persistent neutralisation of terror targets. The Taliban government should shun any ill-begotten notions and prioritise well-being, peace, prosperity and development of the Afghan people over irresponsible sabre-rattling," the statement noted.

The ISPR also recalled that the latest clashes vindicate Pakistan's long-standing position that the Taliban government was actively facilitating the terrorists.

"If the Taliban Government continues to sponsor terrorist outfits, in cohorts with India, for the shortsighted objective of destabilising the region, the people and the state of Pakistan will not rest until the menace of terrorism emanating from Afghanistan is completely eliminated," the military's media wing warned.