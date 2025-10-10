7.4 quake strikes Philippines, triggers tsunami warning

The US Geological Survey has issued warnings of dangerous tsunami waves triggered by a 7.4 magnitude earthquake off the southeastern coast of the Philippines.

According to the USGS (United States Geological Survey), the seismic event occurred offshore the eastern side of Mindanao Island,123 kilometers from the island’s biggest city Davao of approximately 58.1 kilometers around 9:45 a.m. today.

Following the situation, preliminary reports of damage have not been issued.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said, “A destructive tsunami is expected with life threatening wave heights.”

Meanwhile, an alert has been issued for coastal areas of the eastern and southern Philippines, urging residents to evacuate.

Several videos and images have been circulating that show residents in multiple locations rushing out of buildings in a state of panic and trying to maintain their balance as the ground trembled violently.

The country is still recovering from a powerful quake with 6.9 magnitude that struck off the central island of Cebu less than two weeks ago, killing at least 72 people, wounding and displacing tens of thousands and ultimately causing extensive damage, according to the Reuters news agency.

The Philippines is highly prone to natural disasters because of its location along the Ring of Fire, a seismic arc measuring 25,000 miles that is home to more than half of the world's volcanoes and regularly experiences powerful quakes.