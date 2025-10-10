Sister Jean, Loyola Chicago’s beloved chaplain, passes away at 106

Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, the chaplain for the men’s basketball team at Loyola Chicago, died at the age of 106.

Sister Jean rose to international fame and became the most talked-about celebrity during her team’s unbelievable run to the 2018 NCAA Final Four.

Although, owing to her health issues, she stepped down from her official role in August. As per university officials, Sister Jean remained associated with the institute as an advisor.

While paying tribute to the eminent personality, Loyola President Mark said, “In many roles at Loyola over the course of more than 60 years, Sister Jean was an invaluable source of wisdom and grace for generations of students, faculty, and staff.”

“Her presence was a profound blessing for our entire community and her spirit abides in thousands of lives. In her honor, we can aspire to share with others the love and compassion Sister Jean shared with us,” Reed said.

Sister Sean was the biggest support of her team. When the team lost a match to Michigan in the national semifinals, the players received consolation from their biggest cheerleader.

Loyola’ Donte Ingram, after hitting one of the biggest shots in school history, paid a heartfelt tribute to Sister Jean, saying, “Sister Jean, she has meant so much to me personally and obviously the team.”

In her memoir which she published in 2023, Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt said, “Wake Up with Purpose! What I’ve Learned in My First 100 Years,” sharing lessons and offering spiritual advice.

Sister Jean who was born as Dolores Bertha Schmidt on August 21, 1919. She took the name Sister Jean Dolores in 1937.