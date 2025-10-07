National Weather Service posts frost, freeze warnings for Idaho valleys

The National Weather Service (NWS) of Idaho issued a series of frost and freeze advisories for the residents following a wave of unseasonably cold air gusting across the state.

The advisory was issued for Tuesday morning, October 07, advising citizens to protect sensitive crops and outdoor plumbing.

NWS forecasted that the Treasure Valley and Magic Valley will experience between 32 and 36 degrees.

The Bois metro area will be slightly warmer, narrowly avoiding frost with lows of 38 to 42 degrees.

In the meantime, a severe Freeze Warning has been extended for much of East Idaho, the Idaho Falls area, the Upper and Lower Snake River Plain and the Eastern Magic Valley.

The temperatures in these regions are expected to drop to the high 20s with a forecasted low of 32 degrees at Idaho Falls.

The alert is in effect from 10 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

NWS released an official statement stating, “Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, as well as potentially damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.”

“Take steps now to protect vulnerable plants from the cold,” they stated.

The temperature drop gives a sharp contrast to the region’s averages and records.

The average overnight low during this month is approximately 34.7 degrees while the record low of 21 degrees was set in 1981.