Australia' most-capped player James slipper to retire after final test

Australia prop James Slipper will retire from international rugby following the Wallabies' test against New Zealand this October 2025, first weekend, concluding a landmark 16-year career.

The 36-year-old forward, who became Australia's most-capped player when he reached 150 tests during last Saturday, September 27, 2025 defeat by the All Blacks, will make his final appearance in Perth, the same city where he made his international debut in 2010.

Slipper represented Australia in four World Cup tournaments and captained the national side on 15 occasions throughout his distinguished career.

Sports icon’s 150-cap milestone places him among an elite group of players, joining New Zealand's Sam Whitelock and Wales' Alun Wyn Jones as only the third rugby international to achieve the landmark.

"Representing the Wallabies has been the single proudest achievement of my rugby career and a privilege I have never taken for granted," Slipper expressed.

Star further added: "As a young kid on the Gold Coast playing backyard footy with my brothers, it was a dream to pull on the gold jersey and to be able to say I've lived my dream for what's coming on 16 years is more than I could ever have asked for."

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt praised Slipper's contribution to Australian rugby, noting: "He's incredibly popular in the group and is the ultimate team man. I know how much representing the Wallabies means to him."

Slipper's final international match carries major competitive stakes as Australia faces New Zealand in Perth seeking their first Rugby Championship title in a decade.

The Wallabies enter the final round of fixtures trailing leaders South Africa by four points, setting the stage for a dramatic conclusion to both the tournament and Slipper's celebrated international career.