Prince William prepares for devastating news

Prince William is prepared to face a heartbreaking situation amid his father King Charles' cancer battle.

The Prince of Wales is "carefully" introducing his son and the second in line to the throne, Prince George, with the royal protocols, who would be a great source of support to him in tough times.

Royal commentator Katie Nicholl told The Mirror, "William doesn’t want George to have the same level of exposure he and Prince Harry had as kids, so it has to be done very carefully."

She added, "The crown will never have felt closer to the Prince than it does now. His father’s illness has been a stark reminder that it’s his turn next."

For the unversed, Buckingham Palace announced King Charles' cancer diagnosis in February 2024, the year which William dubbed the "hardest" phase of his life, as simultaneously his wife, Princess Catherine, was also undergoing cancer treatment.

As of now, the monarch is still undergoing medical procedures to fight cancer.

Katie revealed that the Palace aides shared that the Prince of Wales is "absolutely prepared" to face any type of outcome.

"Of course, it’s not a moment he wants to think about. He loves his father and wants him to be around for a long time, but when the time comes, he will be ready," the royal expert stated.

These comments came after King Charles and Prince William met at Balmoral Castle, which appeared to be a matter of discussion about critical royal family issues between the two royals.