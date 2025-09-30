Prince William shares 'most important part' of being a dad of three

The future king will appear is an upcoming episode of 'The Reluctant Traveler' with Eugene Levy

Prince William just made a super relatable admission about being a dad of three.

When he’s not performing his duties as the future king, the Prince of Wales is first and foremost a doting dad to his three children with Princess Kate: Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis 7. And according to him, his duties as heir to the throne pale in comparison to being a father.

In a new episode of The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy, which airs October 3 on Apple TV+, the 43-year-old shared what he treasures most when he returns home to Adelaide Cottage — his family residence in Windsor.

When the Schitt’s Creek actor asked him what he does away from the spotlight, William admitted with a laugh: “Sleep… when you’ve got three small children, sleep is an important part of my life.”

William also reflected on the challenges of the past year, calling 2024 “the hardest year I’ve ever had.” Notably, 2024 was the year that both his father and wife were undergoing cancer treatment.

Though Princess Catherine is now in remission, King Charles III is still undergoing treatment.

William further reflected, “Life is sent to test us as well, and being able to overcome that is what makes us who we are.”

William has previously praised both Princess Kate and King Charles for their resilience during their cancer battles. “I’m so proud of my wife, I’m proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done,” he expressed.