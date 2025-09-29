NYC Mayor Adams takes swipe at Mamdani, ends NYC re-election bid

New York City mayor Eric Adams took a swipe at Zohran Mamdani while announcing the end of his re-election bid.

The announcement comes just five weeks before election day and now three candidates remain in the race:

Zohran Mamdani from Democratic party

Curtis Sliwa from Republican party

Andrew Cuomo Independent Candidate

It is pertinent to note that Adams has not endorsed any candidate but in a veiled dig at Mamdani,without naming him directly, he said, “This is not change, this is chaos.”

He said, “Major change is necessary and always welcome but always be aware of those who claim the answer to destroy the very system we build together for generations.”

In a video posted on social media on Sunday, September 28, the mayor said, “I cannot continue my re-election campaign,” adding, “The constant media speculation about my future and the campaign finance board's decision to withhold millions of dollars have undermined my ability to raise the funds needed for a serious campaign.”

In an 8 minute and 46 second long video, mayor Adams also talked about his indictment in the alleged bribery and fraud case. He dismissed the indictment saying, “I was wrongfully charged because I fought my city, New York.”

Zohran Mamdani, a self-described socialist, now leads the mayoral race with many publications predicting more than 80 per cent chance of winning.