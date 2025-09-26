What next for TikTok after Trump deal decision?

What next for TikTok after the Trump deal decision?

President Donald Trump’s September 25, 2025 executive order endorses a $14 billion sale of TikTok’s U.S. operations to American-led investors.

Executive order further certified it meets national security mandates and delayed enforcement paved the way for the app’s continued operation amid ByteDance’s divestiture.

The framework, which still requires Beijing’s final export license for the algorithm, positions Oracle to oversee U.S. data storage and security, with the new joint venture controlling a retrained version monitored by trusted partners.

Vice President JD Vance pointed out the valuation, below analyst estimates of $30-40 billion, ensures data privacy for 170 million users while extracting assets from Chinese oversight.

Investor consortiums are coalescing, with Oracle and private equity firm Silver Lake poised for a 50% stake, joined by Abu Dhabi’s MGX for up to 45% combined ownership.

Chinese internet technology company shareholders like General Atlantic, Susquehanna, and KKR will hold about 30%, while ByteDance retains under 20% and one of seven board seats, all but one American.

High-profile figures including Michael Dell of Dell Technologies and Rupert Murdoch of Fox Corp are set to join, alongside four or five world-class backers.

National security watchdogs remain cautious, as Republican lawmakers demand proof of a clean break from CCP influence.

Chinese media indicate ByteDance will handle e-commerce and revenue shares, complicating full separation.