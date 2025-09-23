King Charles delivers stern message to Prince Harry: ‘terribly important’

King Charles, who finally met his estranged son for the first time in 19 months two weeks ago, is setting the record straight on any pipe dreams Prince Harry may be having.

The Duke of Sussex briefly met up with his father at Clarence House during his recent four-day visit to the UK and was welcomed with open arms for a “private tea”.

In a recent report by the Mail on Sunday, it was suggested that this could mark a return of Harry to the royal fold. It also suggested that a new model is being worked out for Harry as a non-working royal member. These claims were quickly shut down by royal sources and experts.

He continued, “Any kind of personal reconciliation between father and son, I think that’s terribly important,” Hugo Vickers told The Sun. “However, as for half in, half out, no, that’s not going to work. I don’t see any possibility of Prince Harry returning here to royal duties.”

He explained that the simple reason is that he “attracts a lot of publicity, often controversial” and it would be a “in complete contradiction to everything that the King and other members of the royal family are doing”.

As far as the personal ties between the father and son are concerned, he noted that the meeting was a “good thing”.

“On a personal level, I think it’s very important that the King and Prince Harry should talk.”

The monarch had reportedly didn’t cut any corners for his reunion with Harry and a proper tea arrangement was made, fit for his ‘darling boy’. While Charles is happy to be moving in a positive direction with his son, he is strictly abiding by what’s best for his reign.