Kate's ex stylist shines at London Fashion Week's Erdem show

Natasha Archer makes a chic appearance at London Fashion Week

Former stylist to the Princess of Wales, Natasha Archer, made a stylish appearance at London Fashion Week, attending the Erdem show, which celebrated its 20th anniversary.

The event showcased the Spring/Summer 2026 collection, featuring dreamy silhouettes and luxurious fabrics.

Archer, known for her private nature, shared a discreet Instagram photo highlighting her outfit, a houndstooth coat, white trousers, and two-tone Alessandra Rich high heels.

Notably, these heels were previously worn by her former client, Kate Middleton, in 2022.

The front row was graced by numerous celebrities, including Billie Piper, Beth Ditto, Poopy Delevigne, Anna Wintour, and Jenna Coleman.

Erdem Moralioglu, the designer behind the brand, is renowned for his romantic and intricate designs, often incorporating floral motifs and historical references.

His collections have been a staple at London Fashion Week, attracting both fashion enthusiasts and celebrities alike.

Archer's appearance at the show not only highlights her enduring influence in the fashion world but also her continued connection to the royal family, even after parting ways with Kate Middleton in July 2025.