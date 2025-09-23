Europe increasingly dependent on foreign health workers: WHO report

Europe’s dependence on foreign doctors and nurses is growing and could result in challenges for health systems in the years to come; the World Health Organization has sounded the alarm bells in its new report.

The WHO’s European region, which covers 53 countries in Europe and Central Asia, is expected to face a shortfall of health workers of 950,000 by 2030 and has been adopting new immigration policies to tackle this challenge.

Between 2014 and 2023, the workforce in the European health sector has almost tripled, while the number of nurses rose five times, as per the data released by the WHO.

During that time period, the number of foreign-trained doctors rose by 58 percent, and the number of foreign-trained nurses increased by 67 percent.

Germany and the UK have witnessed most of that rise in numbers.

By 2023, 60 percent of new doctors and 72 percent of new nurses in Europe’s labor market have received training abroad.

The shift has created a stark divide: countries in eastern and southern Europe are losing health workers to western and northern countries, worsening scarcity in some regions while alleviating it in others.

“Behind every migrating doctor or nurse is a story of ambition and opportunity, but also, often, of strain on families and on the national health systems they left behind,” said the head of WHO Europe’s country health policies and systems team.