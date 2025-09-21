Trump new Gold Card becomes best visa option after new immigration fee policy

U.S. President Donald Trump has unveiled a premium immigration program, the Gold Card, offering expedited U.S. residency to individuals and corporations willing to invest a starting sum of $1 million.

The announcement, made via the president's official Truth Social account, frames the initiative as a solution to a broken immigration system, arguing it will ensure American taxpayers benefit from legal immigration.

The program effectively creates a new, privatized pathway within the existing EB-1 and EB-2 visa categories for exceptional ability and advanced degrees.

Trump further added: "For far too long, we have had millions of Illegal Aliens pouring into our Country. It is beyond time that the American People, and American Taxpayers, are benefitting from our LEGAL Immigration System."

The physical card itself is designed as a luxury item, featuring a gold background adorned with a portrait of Trump, the Statue of Liberty, and the American flag.

The program promises an accelerated review process by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), including an in-depth background check, though all application fees are noted as nonrefundable.

Successful applicants will receive lawful permanent resident status, valid across all 50 states and U.S. territories. However, the website cautions that the status may be revoked due to national security and other risks.

The launch signals a potential dramatic shift in U.S. immigration policy, prioritizing wealth as a key criterion for entry.

The move is already drawing comparisons to investor visa programs in other countries but is distinguished by its direct branding and association with the former president.

In addition to that, the administration has teased an even more exclusive Platinum Card. A waitlist for the card is now open, with spots offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

This tier would reportedly allow holders to reside in the U.S. for up to 270 days per year without being taxed on foreign income, positioning it as a premium alternative to traditional travel visas.