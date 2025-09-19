West Ham line up Bilic, Nuno as possible replacements for Potter

West Ham are considering former manager Slaven Bilic and ex-Nottingham Forest coach Nuno Espirito Santo as potential options if Graham Potter is dismissed.

Graham Potter is under pressure after a poor start to the season, with West Ham sitting 18th in the Premier League after losing four of their five matches. Although Saturday’s home game against Crystal Palace may not decide his immediate future, concerns are rising at a board level.

Club co-owner David Sullivan has not yet moved to change manager but is preparing contingency plans. Slaven Bilic, who led West Ham from 2015 to 2021, remains open to a return.

Nuno, recently sacked by Nottingham Forest’s after a breakdown in relations with the club’s proprietor, is also in consideration.

Other names linked include former Everton boss Sean Dyche. Sullivan is known to prefer hiring coaches who are not presently employed, which increases the chances of Bilic or Nuno.

Bilic guided West Ham to seventh place and Europa League qualification in his first season and was popular among fans during the club’s final time at Upton Park. He was later dismissed during a relegation battle but has said he holds no grudge and would consider another spell.

West Ham appointed Potter last January after parting ways with Julen Lopetegui, but results have been poor. The club fears another relegation battle as protests from supporters intensify.