China could surpass US in space race by 2030: ‘RedShift’ report

The Commercial Space Federation has warned that China could outpace the United States (U.S.) in the new space race within the next decade.

A report titled “RedShift” was published by Commercial Space Federation, an advocacy group that supports investments in the U.S. commercial space industry, on Thursday, September 16.

The report details China’s progress in space infrastructure over the last decade and growing capability to explore the solar system. It also shared that signs indicate China will not slow down in pursuing its goals in space.

The 112-page report documents China’s plan to establish dominance on the moon through its space assets, missions, and megaconstellations of satellites.

A few lines from the report read, “China is redefining what leadership looks like on and above Earth. It is not only racing to catch up but setting pace.”

The report predicts that since NASA’s Artemis missions have been repeatedly delayed, China will become the first nation to land humans on the moon since 1972.

The East Asian country is also planning to build a moon base with a fully operational nuclear reactor by 2035.

The investigation comes after a recent Senate Commerce Committee hearing on the chances of the U.S. getting outpaced by China in space race.

Jim Brindestine, former NASA Administrator, told the senators, “The U.S. will not be able to beat China’s projected timeline unless the Trump administration reverses the record-breaking cuts in NASA’s budget.”