CDC panel opposes MMRV combo vaccine for children younger than 4

The US vaccine adviser panel backed by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. voted against the MMRV combo vaccine shot for children under the age of 4 in a bid to rewrite US immunization policy.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which also guides the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on US vaccination schedules, has warned parents not to use the combined measles-mumps- rubella-varicella (MMRV) vaccine for their kids based on safety concerns.

Instead in a new policy shift, separate vaccine shots will be administered for measles-mumps- rubella-varicella.

During the voting, three committee members voted no against separate vaccine administration as 8 members vouched against combo vaccine shots. However, one member abstained on the grounds of conflict of interest.

The CDC advisers also delayed expected vote on the use of hepatitis B vaccine shot for newborns.

Being an anti-vaccine activist, Kennedy is striving hard to bring out changes in US’ vaccine policies.

The Kennedy administration also pushed for restricting eligibility for COVID-19 shots, doubling down federal support for state vaccine immunity, and expelling the country’s top health officials.

A spokesperson for Merck, combo MMRV shot maker, said “The recent advisory committee vote occurred in the absence of new scientific data and in contrast to years of evidence affirming the current immunization schedule."