AI to boost global trade 40% by 2040, WTO says

The World Trade Organization (WTO) in its 2025 report has shed light on the transformative role of artificial intelligence (AI) in shaping global trade value.

According to a World Trade Report published on September 17, AI is capable of boosting the trade value in goods and services by nearly 40 percent by 2040.

On the contrary, disparities in AI policies could worsen economic divides among the countries.

Mentioned by the WTO’s report, the reduced trade costs and increased productivity could cause a significant 12-13 percent surge in global GDP by 2040 as global trade is expected to grow by 34-37 percent.

Johanna Hill, the Deputy Director General of the WTO said, “AI could be a bright spot for trade in an increasingly complex trading environment.”

Hill also acknowledged that in the backdrop of a tumultuous world trading system, AI possesses the potential to bring stability by reshaping international trade and cutting down trade costs.

This year, the global trade rules also suffered major disruptions due to sweeping tariffs imposed by the Donald Trump administration.

The report also mentioned, “"AI-driven translation technologies can make communication faster and more cost-effective, particularly benefiting small producers and retailers by enabling them to expand into global markets."

In the case of inadequate investment in AI infrastructure, many low-income countries could be left behind.

"The effects of the development and deployment of AI are raising concerns that many workers, and even entire economies, could be left behind," the report said.