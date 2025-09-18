UK deports first migrant to France under Starmer’s ‘one in, one out’ deal

The UK has sent the first migrant to France under the “one in, one out” asylum deal that faced a major blow on legal grounds.

The asylum seeker who hailed from India and crossed to the UK through a small boat, was deported to Paris from Heathrow on Thursday morning.

The recent development in the deal came on the heels of the decision of the home secretary Shabana Mahmood, vowing to review modern slavery laws.

Recently, the High Court also barred the deportation of an Eritrean man from the UK under the deal, besieging the asylum policy with legal challenges.

“This is an important first step to securing our borders. It sends a message to people crossing in small boats: if you enter the UK illegally, we will seek to remove you,” home secretary said.

The migrant deportation flight also experienced a setback on September 16 when the first flight flew to France without migrants.

The asylum scheme was announced during Emmanuel Macron’ state visit to the UK in July, 2025.

As per deal, the UK will be eligible to send migrants who came by crossing the Channel back to France, in return, Britain will take those who apply and are given approval to come to the UK.

The issue of migrants crossing the English Channel has been a contentious issue between the two countries due to the exponential rise in illegal migration in recent years.