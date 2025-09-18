Nigerian Chef breaks world record, prepares largest Jollof rice dish: Watch

A Nigerian chef named Hilda Baci prepared a pot of 8,780 kilograms of jollof rice, a popular African savory made with ingredients from rice that is cooked in a pepper sauce. Jollof rice is a favorite dish across the African region.

Baci also had the credit of breaking the world record for the longest cooking marathon in 2023.

However, Baci’s marathon cooking challenge, which covered 93 hours and 11 minutes, was outdone a year later by an Irish chef, Alan Fisher.

Guinness World Records has confirmed Hilda Baci’s jollof rice serving on Monday, September 15, 2025.

The celebrity chef shared her experience after setting the Guinness World Record, saying, “It took nine hours of fire, passion, and teamwork.”

Baci had crossed the required 4,700 kilograms of rice for the challenge, and she made the dish with 8,780 kg, almost double the amount of the required target, that speaks volumes of Baci’s amazing talent as a chef.

The jollof rice was then distributed to hundreds of spectators who came to support the celebrity chef Hilda at the upscale town of Victoria Island.

The rules defined for the record specified that certain ingredients had to be used, and Hilda shared the precise measurements of every ingredient she used in her record-breaking dish.

She prepared a special pot for her challenge, which included 4,000 kg of basmati rice (interestingly, the rice had to make up at least 80% of the total weight), 164 kg of fresh goat meat, 220 kg of Gino Asun and peppered chicken cubes, and 600 kg of her own jollof pepper mix.

Chef Hilda not only had to follow the rules for the competition but also had to make sure that none of the food was wasted after distribution.

A video of the jollof rice competition was posted on Hilda’s Instagram handle that spotlights jollof rice being served to all those people who came to support and cherish the victory of Chef Baci Hilda.

Chef Hilda dedicated her milestone victory to the people of Nigeria, as they all have been instrumental in setting the Guinness World Record.