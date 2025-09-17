Jose Mourinho in talks for Benfica return after Bruno Lage exit

The Portuguese club parted ways Bruno Lage after Benfica surrendered a two-goal advantage and suffered a 3-2 defeat to Qarabag in the Champions League on Tuesday, 16 September, 2025.

The loss added pressure on the club’s leadership, leading to the immediate decision to change management.

Jose Mourinho, 62-years-old, is open to negotiations after leaving Fenerbahce in August.

Sources from ESPN confirmed talks are ongoing, although no agreement has been finalized.

The move would mark a return to the club where Jose Mourinho began his managerial career in 2000, leaving after just 10 matches before moving on to Porto.

Benfica are working to appoint a replacement before Saturday’s Primeira Liga fixtures against AVS. Club president Rui Costa said the next coach must be a proven winner capable of restoring success and competing at the highest level.

If appointed, Jose Mourinho schedule could include several notable reunions. Benfica will meet Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Champions League on September 30, followed by a domestic clash against Porto on October5. The team is also set to face Real Madrid in January.

Benfica last lifted the Portuguese league title in the 2022-23 season and will hold presidential elections on October 25.