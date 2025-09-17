Kim Jong Un marks completion of 10,000 new apartments in Pyongyang

North Korea finished building 10,000 new apartments in a newly developed area of Pyongyang called Hwasong. This project is a part of a larger plan by leader Kim Jong Un to make 50,000 new apartments in the capital over five years.

The official national holiday celebrating the birthday of the country’s founder, Kim Il sung.

The new neighbourhood is designed as a modern, self-contained urban area. It features tall residential buildings, some of which were connected by skybridges, along with facilities for education, shopping, and services.

Housing shortages represent a significant problem in North Korea

This construction project is seen as a way for the government to show its people and the world that it is focusing on improving living standards. Housing shortages are a major issue in North Korea, especially outside of Pyongyang.

The homes are not for everyone; they are typically assigned by the government to people considered loyal to the ruling party, such as scientists and engineers.

According to North Korean media, Kim Jong Un has been involved in the project’s design and has spoken about its importance. He has framed construction as a key part of the country’s development.

The homes are not for everyone; they are typically assigned by the government to people considered loyal to the ruling party

During a groundbreaking ceremony for the final stage of the project, Kim Jong Un was quoted as saying:

“It would be no exaggeration to say that construction, among others, intuitively expresses our politics, helps us get nearer to the attainment of our ideals of civilisation and prosperity, and rapidly increases the wealth of our country.

He also emphasised that the project is a commitment to the people:

“This is our Party’s consistent principle of struggle.”

He celebrated the hard work of the builders:

“I am reminded of how strenuously we have worked over the whole course of the past four years to achieve amazing exploits and hasten the schedule for transformations.”

Who is next to North Korea?

North Korea is bordered by three countries: China to the North, Russia to the extreme Northeast, and South Korea to the south.