Owen Cooper becomes youngest male Emmy winner in history

British actor Owen Cooper has shattered records as the youngest male Emmy winner in television history, claiming the Best Supporting Actor trophy at 15 for his performance in Netflix’s limited series Adolescence.

Cooper earned the award for his portrayal of a school-boy accused of murder, a role that propelled him from drama classes to global recognition in just three years.

Star reflected on early success with an emotional acceptance speech: "It's just, wow, it's just so surreal. Honestly, when I started these drama classes a couple of years back, I didn't expect to be even in the United States, never mind here.”

“But I think tonight proves that if you listen and you focus and you step out of your comfort zone, you can achieve, you can achieve anything in life,” the child prodigy continued.

The Emmy winner further expressed: “I was nothing about three years ago. I'm here now. So I think if you're listening, you're focusing, and you just step out of your comfort zone a little bit.”

“But a big thanks to my parents, to my mom, my dad, my family, the ones who love me and the ones who I love,” the English star concluded.

The Adolescence icon dedicated the award to the production team, emphasizing collaboration over individual achievement. The win breaks a 51-year record previously held by Scott Jacoby, who won at age 16 in 1973.

Adolescence also won Best Limited Series, Writing, and Directing awards.

Co-stars Stephen Graham and Erin Doherty took home acting prizes, with Graham, a mixed-race actor from humble beginnings, noting the win proved any dream is possible.

The series received critical acclaim for its exploration of smartphone culture’s impact on youth.

Cooper’s victory capped a celebratory weekend that included a surprise appearance from his hero Jake Gyllenhaal, who gifted the teen a lucky duck charm from his own Oscar-nominated past.

In addition to that, The Studio broke comedy records with 13 awards, medical drama The Pitt winning Best Drama Series, and Stephen Colbert’s farewell victory in Outstanding Talk Series amid his show’s cancellation.