77th Emmy Awards: 'The Studio' makes history, 'The Pitt' wins big

Owen Cooper became the youngest male actor to ever win an Emmy

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards were held on Sunday, September 14, 2025, at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. The ceremony was filled with unexpected wins, historic milestones, and memorable moments.

The night's biggest success story was the comedy series "The Studio," which made history by winning a record 13 awards, the most ever for a single comedy show in a given year.

The drama series "The Pitt" also had a stellar night, taking home the award for Best Drama Series, while its star, Noah Wyle, secured the Emmy for Best Drama Actor.

Another standout was the limited series "Adolescence," which won six awards.

Several groundbreaking wins marked the ceremony. Fifteen-year-old actor Owen Cooper became the youngest male actor ever to win an Emmy, earning the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for his role in "Adolescence."

A visibly surprised Cooper said, "This kind of thing doesn't usually happen to a kid like. It is the most humbling thing I could ever imagine in my life."

Additionally, Tramell Tillman from the show "Severance" made history as the first Black man to win the Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Beyond the awards, the night honoured television's legacy with tributes to classic shows like "Grey's Anatomy" and "The Golden Girls," along with reunions from casts like "The Good Place."

After his long-awaited first win, Noah Wyle dedicated his award to an important group, stating, "What a dream this has been. I'd like to dedicate this award to hospital workers."

Meanwhile, Cristin Milioti, who won for her performance in "The Penguin," captured the excitement of the evening with an energetic and emotional declaration: "I love you and I love acting so much. WOOO!"

What are Emmy Awards for?

The Primetime Emmy Awards honor the best in television.