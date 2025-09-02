Landslide kills over 1,000 in Sudan’s Darfur region

Sudan's catastrophic landslide has completely destroyed the village of Tarasin in Central Darfur’s Marrah Mountains, causing deaths of an estimated 1,000 people on Sunday, August 31, 2025.

A viral clip on social media from one of Sudan’s deadliest natural disasters in the country's recent history shows a flattened land between mountain ranges where rescue efforts are underway despite overwhelming devastation.

"Initial information indicates the death of all village residents, estimated to be more than one thousand people, the village completely leveled to the ground, only one person survived," the group announced.

The Sudan Liberation Movement-Army, which controls the area, reported the tragedy occurred Sunday following days of heavy rainfall in late August, 2025.

The disaster strikes as Sudan remains submerged in a destructive civil war that has killed more than 40,000 people and displaced over 14 million since fighting erupted between the military and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in April 2023.

Most of Darfur region, including the Marrah Mountains, has become largely inaccessible to UN and international aid groups due to fighting and crippling restrictions.

The remote Marrah Mountains, a volcanic chain extending 160 kilometers southwest of conflict epicenter el-Fasher, have become a refuge for displaced families fleeing violence.

The rebel group has appealed to the UN and international aid organizations for assistance with body recovery efforts, though humanitarian access remains severely constrained by ongoing conflict and logistical challenges.