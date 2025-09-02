The Smashing Machine: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s massive transformation

The Smashing Machine had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s new movie, The Smashing Machine, just had a premiere at the Venice Film Festival. The movie directed by Benny Safdie proved to be a transformative role for Johnson.

The Rock played the role of Mark Kerr, an MMA fighter, for which he went through a massive physical change. His initial weight was 300 lbs, but he lost 60 pounds to match the fighter’s body.

Dwayne Johnson spoke about this transformation. He said, “I have for a long time wanted this. The transformation part was something I was really hungry to do. I’ve been very fortunate to have the career that I’ve had and make the films that I have, but there was just this voice inside of me, this little voice, like what if I can do more.”

The film is making a lot of buzz in the industry, with a chance of an Oscar nomination for Johnson. Alberto Barbera, the Venice Film Festival’s artistic director, said he would not be surprised to see Dwayne’s name among the nominees because of his “absolutely amazing” performance.

The festival also has a history of launching Oscar-winning performances.

The Smashing Machine received a 15-minute standing ovation at the premiere. The emotional moment brought Johnson, his co-star Emily Blunt, and the real Mark Kerr to tears.

The Great One said he wanted to challenge himself. There’s a “voice inside” him asking to do more than just big action movies. He was also encouraged by his friend and co-star Emily Blunt to try something new.

The film is set to be released in North American theatres on October 3rd.

Is the Smashing Machine based on a true story?

The Smashing Machine, starring Dwayne Johnson, is a biopic based on the mixed martial arts career and personal life of Mark Kerr.