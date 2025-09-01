Jeremy Allen reveals honest experience playing Bruce Springsteen in biopic

Jeremy Allen White has recently shared his honest experience on playing Bruce Springsteen in Deliver Me From Nowhere movie.

The American actor opened up about his singing experience in the upcoming biopic while speaking to costar Marc Maron on the WTF podcast.

The podcast host asked The Bear actor what it was like to portray Bruce in front of the man himself.

“I had not had a lot of experience, or any experience, singing or playing guitar, so that was daunting to say the least in the beginning,” confessed the 34-year-old.

Jeremy revealed that he was given a vocal coach to help with improving his voice to match the real-life inspiration for the movie.

While talking about his vocal coach, the Shameless actor mentioned, “He helped Austin [Butler] with the Elvis movie, he helped Timothée Chalamet with the Bob Dylan movie, he’s kind of the go-to, and he works with a lot of vocalists and real singers and performers.”

Interestingly, Jeremy said that he was anxious to sing in the movie but there was a moment on-set that helped him calm his anxiety.

“I remember Bruce was great the first time he heard one of my pre-records ’cause he was like, ‘You sound like me, but you’re singing the song, you’re making the song your own. You’ve got your connection to the song,” recalled Jeremy.

The actor added, “I think once he gave me that permission, not just with the music, but in a sense the entirety of the film, I feel like that released me a little bit from the anxiety.”

Meanwhile, Jeremy's new movie Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere will release in theatres on October 24.