Scottish Brothers breaks Pacific rowing record in 139 days Odyssey

Three Scottish brothers have made history by rowing nonstop across the entire Pacific Ocean from Peru to Australia in just 139 days, shattering the previous world record by 21 days.

Jamie, Ewan, and Lachlan Maclean arrived at Cairns Marlin Marina on Saturday, August 30, 2025, after covering over 14,000 kilometers (9,000 miles) in their epic journey.

The Edinburgh-based brothers overcame tremendous challenges including violent storms, seasickness, and a terrifying moment when Lachlan was swept overboard, only to be safely recovered by his siblings.

Their unsupported rowing achievement marks the first complete South America-to-Australia Pacific crossing ever accomplished.

The 33-year-old Ewan, eldest brother of all, expressed: “We have shed tears of joy and laughed till our cheeks hurt on approaching.”

The trio celebrated their arrival by playing bagpipes and waving Scottish, Australian, and UK flags before being greeted by more than 50 family members and supporters.

The expedition served a dual purpose, raising over €808,000 ($945,690) toward clean water projects through the Maclean Foundation.

The brothers now aim to reach their €1.15 million target to provide safe water to 40,000 people in Madagascar.

The previous record of 160 days was set by Russian solo rower Fyodor Konyukhov in 2014 and new record is just of 139 days.

The Macleans' achievement represents not only a monumental athletic feat but also demonstrates the power of sibling teamwork in extreme conditions.