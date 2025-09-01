Earthquake jolts Islamabad and KP, no casualties reported

An earthquake measuring scale reading the intensity of an earthquake in this image. — X/@AFP/File

A magnitude-6 earthquake jolted Islamabad and several parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday, sending residents rushing outdoors in panic.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre of the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the quake’s epicentre was located in southeastern Afghanistan, striking at a depth of 15 kilometres in the Hindu Kush region.

Tremors were strongly felt in Islamabad, Peshawar, Mardan, Murree and surrounding districts, with windows rattling and furniture shaking in homes and offices.

Despite the intensity of the quake, no casualties or significant damage have been reported so far.

Authorities confirmed that monitoring is under way and cautioned citizens to stay alert for possible aftershocks.

Rescue teams and local administrations have been put on standby, while residents are being urged to avoid remaining inside unsafe or vulnerable buildings.