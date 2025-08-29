Deforestation linked to 500,000 deaths in 20 years, study finds

Scientists have found that deforestation in tropical regions has led to more than half a million deaths over the past two decades.

A new study published in the journal Natural Climate Change which analyzed the period between 2001 and 2020, found that land clearance in areas like the Amazon, Congo and south-east Asia caused a significant increase in local temperatures.

Deforestation is responsible for a significant amount of localized warming and ultimately contributing to over a third of the temperature increase experienced by people living in the affected regions.

However, 345 million people across the tropics commonly suffered from this localized deforestation warming between 2001 and 2020.

About 2.6 million of them are caused by additional heating of up to 3°C.

In various cases, this causes serious consequences to health. The researchers estimated that due to deforestation, an average of 28,330 deaths occurred naturally over that 20-year-period.

It has been observed that half were in south-east Asia, due to the larger population in areas with heat susceptibility.

Researchers from Brazil, Ghana and the U.K. collaborated on a study that compared non-accident and mortality rates and temperatures in areas affected by tropical deforestation.

By completely focusing on deaths that were not related to accidents, the study was able to calculate the health impacts of deforestation induced warming on local populations.

Prof Dominick Spracklen of the University of Leeds said, “This isn't just the west urging forest protection for the sake of global climate. The forests directly benefit local communities. They regulate temperature, bring rainfall and support the agriculture people depend on. These forests aren't idle and they're working really hard and doing something really important to us.”