How Prince William is shielding Prince George from the 'weight of the crown'

William showed 'special care and thoughtfulness' about protecting Prince George's childhood

Prince William doesn’t want his eldest son to bear the same burden he did as heir to the throne.

According to a new report by People magazine published August 28, William and his wife Kate Middleton held off on telling Prince George about his future as king.

Royal biographer Robert Lacey revealed the couple’s parenting decision, explaining that the Prince and Princess of Wales wanted their now-12-year-old son to enjoy as much normalcy in his childhood as possible.

“[George] really has had a period of a normal childhood,” Lacey told the outlet. “William deliberately delayed this news until the last possible moment. It shows special care and thoughtfulness — it also tells us something about how William felt about the weight of the crown.”

The approach, experts say, reflects the couple’s commitment to raising George, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, outside the glare of constant royal scrutiny.

“William takes his role as father of the future King as seriously as he takes his role as future King. That’s key,” said royal biographer Robert Hardman. “His overarching priority is making sure they enjoy it rather than fear it.”

Lacey noted William has even been mindful of language, favouring the word “destiny” over “duty.”

Given King Charles’ health, many believe William might ascend the throne sooner than expected, which would normally mean that George would become Prince of Wales. But given his young age, William might not rush to give him any official titles.

As one palace insider put it, “They would want him to focus on having freedom before giving him any royal titles.”