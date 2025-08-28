Minneapolis Mayor’s emotional plea after deadly catholic school shooting: watch

A visibly shaken Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey delivered an emotional address after a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School left two children dead and 17 others injured on August 28, 2025.

Frey said in a heavy voice, “Children are dead. They're families that have a deceased child. (0:10) You cannot put into words the gravity, the tragedy, or the absolute pain of this situation.”

The attacker, Robin Westman, shot two children aged 8 and 10 during the first week of school.

Police Chief Brian O’Hara stated that the 23-year-old gunman from suburban Minneapolis was armed with a rifle, shotgun, and pistol.

After firing through the church windows, the shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities confirmed that there were 14 children among the injured, though all are expected to survive.

While addressing the issue, Mayor Frey emphasized that the victims are not “someone else’s kids.”

He said, “We are a Minneapolis family, but to everybody out there, do not think of these as just somebody else's kids. Those families are suffering immense pain right now. Think of this as if it were your own.”

“Don't just say this is about thoughts and prayers right now. These kids were literally praying. It was the first week of school. They were in a church. These are kids that should be learning with their friends. They should be playing on the playground,” he added.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is currently investigating the shooting as “an act of domestic terrorism and a hate crime targeting Catholics." However, local police say the motive remains under active investigation.

Frey further grieved the incident, saying, “They should be able to go to school or church in peace without the fear or risk of violence, and their parents should have the same kind of assurance. These are the sort of basic assurances that every family should have, every step of the day, regardless of where they are in our country.”