Prince William, Princess Kate's Windsor move prompts major security measures

Princess Kate and Prince William are set to move into a new home in Windsor Great Park by Christmas this year.

Kensington Palace this week confirmed the decision of the Prince and Princess of Wales, who, along with their three children, George, Charlotte, and Louis are expected to move to Forest Lodge.

The property is an eight bedroom residence, and the royal couple will pay a market rent for it, reported by The Mirror.

It has now been revealed that the couple's planned move to Forest Lodge has forced elderly pensioner neighbours to relocate due to security measures.

The former neighbours were asked to move to make way for additional security infrastructures for the Waleses.

A source revealed: 'The occupants of the cottages were both elderly pensioners and have been found homes elsewhere on the estate.

'One of those moved is believed to be a retired cardiologist octogenarian who use to play their trade at Harley Street and at the nearby Wexham Park Hospital in Slough.

'The two cottages will be turned into police houses as they will need to have security as it's so open around there,' the insider told the DailyMail.

This comes after Prince William, along with Princess Kate and their children, was spotted headed to a church service in Balmoral today.

The Prince of Wales looked upbeat as he snapped driving himself, with the Princess of Wales accompanying him in the passenger seat.