Luca Aluisi, 30, passes away in front of Mum just days after signing new deal with Castell’Azzara

In a devasting turn of events, footballer Luca Aluisi’s promising new chapter was cut short.

The 30-year-old collapsed and died in front of his mother on August 20, mere hours before he was set to make his debut with ASD Castell’Azzara.

What was meant to be a momentous event turned into an unimaginable tragedy!

Reports suggest he collapsed to the ground and lost consciousness. Despite emergency services rushing to the scene, paramedics were unable to save him.

Back in mid-June, Aluisi had celebrated securing his move to Castell’Azzara, located in Italy’s Tuscany region, as reported by the Mirror.

ASD Castell'Azzara confirms the heartbreaking news

In its official statement, the football club said: “We are deeply shaken by the tragic news of the passing of Luca Aluisi.

The young man, 30, was ready to wear our jersey and begin this new sporting adventure with great enthusiasm.

The club joins with heartfelt sympathy in the family’s grief for the sudden loss of Luca.

“Our deepest condolences go to his loved ones. Every training session, Every match, every goal: Luca will always be with us. Goodbye, Luca.”

Massimo Natali president of the team Marta where Aluisi had played for years, also paid tribute, saying: “Its shocking news. He played with us he was a child, always showing passion and dedication. His memory will live on in all of us”

Aluisi’s father, Marco, serves as a local policeman and the town’s mayor paid tribute with moving words: “There are no words that can soothe a parent’s pain.

"We extend a silent embrace to Marco and his family, standing beside them in this immeasurable loss.”