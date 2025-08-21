Google Pixel 10 smartphones: All you need to know

The Google Pixel 10 series smartphones have been officially launched

The Google Pixel 10 series was officially launched at the Made by Google event on August 20, 2025. The new collection includes the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel Pro Fold.

The announcement came before Apple’s new iPhone models launch, expected in September.

Google’s new tenth-generation phones are AI-powered, along with a new processor and camera improvements.

A Google product manager stated in an official blog post, “Our 10th generation of Pixel phones come with a refined design, cutting-edge AI, enhanced camera and more helpful support than ever.”

The Pixel 10 series will use Android 16, the most recent version of the software. Here is a big deal! Google will keep giving OS and security updates for seven years.

The new Qi2 wireless charging feature, which is integrated in all phones, introduces a magnetic accessory system called “PixelSnap.” This system includes a ring stand and charger.

Google Tensor G5, a new chip, is designed for improved AI capabilities. It promises “60%” better AI processing and “34%” faster performance.

For a personalised AI experience, Google introduce the new Gemini Nano model. New AI features include “Camera Coach”, which gives suggestions for better photos and “Magic Cue”, which provides useful information within apps.

The official blog spot “Powerful and Proactive: Pixel 10 phones are here,” mentioned the Tensor chip, “Powered by the all-new Google Tensor G5 chip and our newest Gemini Nano model, they’re our most personalised, proactive and helpful Pixels ever – and they come with a refreshed design and plenty of hardware updates.”

