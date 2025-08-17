Prince Andrew portrays royals in negative light with new shocking claims

Prince Andrew once again brought shame to the royal family after a new documentary revealed his shocking day-to-day actions.

According to Express, a new Channel 5 documentary, Andrew and Fergie: The Duke and Duchess of Excess, sheds light on the Duke of York's relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, his humiliating gestures towards royal staff and business deals with his former wife, Sarah Ferguson.

In the TV show, royal author Andrew Lownie claimed that Andrew was quite "horrible" towards his staff as he does not see them as "normal people."

He claimed that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's father "treats them as basically subordinates to be bossed around. I think he’s very narcissistic and everything is about him."

"He’ll summon his protection officer to pick up his golf balls after he's teed them down the fairway, and he will summon maids from four floors down to open the curtains. He will drop tissues he's used on the floor and expect people to pick them up," Lownie revealed.

However, neither Prince Andrew nor his team commented on the new revelations about his behaviour towards staff, the documentary shared.

It is important to note that in recent times, the Prince of York made it to the negative headlines, giving tension to King Charles, who is battling cancer.