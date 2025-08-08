Pakistani soldiers stand guard in Bannu, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa July 2, 2014. — Reuters/File

RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday that security forces killed at least 33 India-backed terrorists attempting to cross into Pakistan near Zhob.

In a statement, the military's media wing said that the incident occurred last night, when the forces detected the movement of a large group of khwarij, belonging to Indian proxy Fitna al-Khwaraj — outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

The ISPR added that the terrorists were trying to infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border and were spotted by the security forces in the general area of Sambaza, Zhob District, Balochistan.

The troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate, and as a result of precise, bold and skilful engagement, "33 Indian sponsored khwarij were sent to hell".

A large cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives was also recovered, it said, adding that a sanitisation operation was being conducted to eliminate any other khwarij found in the area.

"The security forces of Pakistan remain resolute and unwavering in their commitment to defend the nation’s frontiers and to eradicate the menace of Indian sponsored terrorism from the country."









This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.