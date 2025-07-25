UN chief hails ICJ climate ruling as ‘victory for our planet’

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled out that nations can sue each other over climate change destructions on July 24, 2025.

The landmark advisory signifies that nations can be held legally accountable for failing to meet their climate obligations.

This decision will open the door for vulnerable and affected nations to sue each other over climate-change related damage.

The ICJ highlighted that climate change is an “existential threat” and countries have a legal responsibility to prevent further destruction.

Responding to this historical decision, United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres states that ICJ’s ruling over climate change is “a victory for our planet, for climate justice”.

He further emphasized that “all states are obligated under the International law to protect the global climate system”.

He also stated that this landmark decision will empower young people to make a difference in terms of climate change.

The Secretary-General also noted that the 1.5-degree goal of the Paris Agreement should serve as the foundation for all climate policies.

The constructive response from the UN’s top leadership aligns with the overall positive reception of the ICJ’s ruling with other UN officials also praising the decision.

UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk also commented on the decision calling it a “sweeping victory” and a testament of the youth climate movement.