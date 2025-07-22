Kate Middleton’s important link to George’s new portrait

Prince George turned 12 on Tuesday, and to mark the special occasion, the Prince and Princess of Wales released a brand new portrait that has royal watchers swooning.

Captured earlier this year in the Norfolk countryside by photographer Josh Shinner, the relaxed image shows George casually leaning against a wooden fence, flashing a bright, cheerful smile.

The idyllic rural setting and natural pose offer a fresh glimpse into the young royal’s personality as he enters his teenage years.

The photo was shared across the couple’s official social media accounts with a simple, celebratory caption, “Happy 12th Birthday to Prince George!”

Described as “charming” by a veteran royal expert, the portrait is also said to carry a meaningful connection to Princess Kate, who has long had a hand in shaping how her children are photographed and presented to the public.

Though she stepped back from taking the picture this year, her influence is still felt in the relaxed and heartfelt style of the image.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams went on to applaud the photo and others like it shared over the years as a "wonderful way of keeping in touch with the royals as they grow up."

The image, taken earlier this year by photographer Josh Shinner, captures George dressed in a classic countryside outfit of a collared shirt and sweater vest.

Set against a serene pastoral backdrop, the photo has been described by Fitzwilliams as “bucolic” and carefully styled to echo a significant influence: Princess Kate’s love for nature and the outdoors.

“Kate is very, very keen on nature and the outdoors,” Fitzwilliams noted, calling it an “important theme” in her life, especially in recent years.

“They don’t impinge on their privacy which, of course, is the pivotal thing,” he said, reinforcing how the royal family continues to strike a balance between public engagement and personal space.