Josh Taylor retires from boxing due to eye injury

Josh Taylor, the celebrated Scottish boxer, has announced retirement due to an eye injury after a storied career.

The 34-year-old boxer, who started his professional journey back in 2015, said that the decision to quit boxing was because of his doctor’s advice.

The former four-belt undisputed champion said, “I was advised by doctors to hang up my gloves or risk losing eyesight.”

He retired with a professional record of 19 wins, three losses and 13 Knockouts (KOs). Starting in 2015, his career peaked in 2021 when he held all four major titles in his division.

He won the World Boxing Super Series in 2019, which included wins over IBF super lightweight champion Ivan Baranchyk and WBA titleist Regis Progais, securing two titles.

In 2021, Taylor defeated Jose Ramirez, securing two more WBSS titles - thus becoming the first four-belt undisputed champion from Britain.

He also managed to defeat Jack Catterall in February 2022 in Glasgow but many believed that it was a controversial decision in favour of the local fighter.

His career then took a shift and the boxer lost three titles while trying to get a rematch with Catterall and then he lost his final WBO belt to Teofimo Lopez in 2023.

Taylor finally got his rematch against Catterall and got defeated as all three judges unanimously declared in the latter’s favour.

Although, Taylor’s decision to hang up his gloves comes in the wake of doctor’s advice but his career seemed to be heading that way after continuous defeats.