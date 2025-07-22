Earth’s unprecedented spin causes record-breaking summer shorter days

Earth is rotating faster this summer, making the days shorter and drawing the attention of scientists and timekeepers.

In this backdrop, Earth will complete a full rotation in slightly less than usual on Tuesday, July 22, marking it one of the shortest days ever recorded in history. It is predicted to be 1.34 milliseconds shorter than 24 hours.

The next historic short day will be on August 5, expected to be 1.25 milliseconds shorter.

Prior to this, July 10 proved to be the first shortest day of the summer so far, lasting 1.36 milliseconds less than 24 hours, according to data from the International Earth Rotation and Reference Systems and the US Naval Observatory.

What will happen if Earth continues to spin faster?

According to Duncan Agnew, a professor emeritus of geophysics at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, “We have been on trend toward slightly faster days since 1972. But there are fluctuations. It’s like watching the stock market, really. There are long-term trends, and then there are peaks and falls.”

If Earth continues to rotate faster for several more years, eventually one second might need to be removed from the UTC.

“There has never been a negative leap second, but the probability of having one between now and 2035 is about 40%,” Agnew added.

What causes Earth to spin so fast?

The short-term variation in Earth’s rotation is due to the Moon and the tides, making it spin slower when the satellite is over the equator and faster when it is at higher or lower altitude. Besides this natural phenomenon, some other factors are also responsible for making the earth spin faster.

According to Agnew, Earth’s core has been slowing down for the last 50 years and in order to maintain angular momentum, the Earth has been spinning a bit faster.

“We do not know yet why or what the core might do in future,” he continued.

The role of climate change

Climate change is also a threat multiplier, negatively contributing to the leap second issue. The melting ice and rising sea levels have accelerated Earth’s spinning capacity.

In the past century, climate change alone has contributed to length of day by 0.6 to 0.7 milliseconds, and this rate will likely double in this century, says Surendra Adhikari, an earth systems scientist at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

Moreover, the mass shift of the melting ice in Antarctica and Greenland is causing the changes in Earth’s rotation speed.

If global warming continues at alarming levels, by the end of the century it would be a pessimistic scenario.

“The effect of climate change could surpass the effect of the moon, which has been really driving Earth’s rotation for the best few billions of years,” Benedikt Soja, an assistant professor at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich, Switzerland, warned.