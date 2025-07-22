First black bear killed by staff in Yellowstone National Park

The United States 150 year old park, which also holds the title of being the world's first national park, Yellowstone National Park, has killed a female black bear after she attempted to eat human food multiple times.

Geysers and Hot Springs Paradise press release states: “Yellowstone National Park staff lethally removed an adult female black bear following a series of concerning incidents at a backcountry campsite located in the Blacktail Deer Creek drainage in the northern part of the park.”

Yellowstone National Park

Bear initially started crushing tents at camp-site and later climbed the camping area food store pole. Euthanized bear eat trekkers food after tearing down meal bags and park staff found it uncommon and risky for both wildlife and people.

Yellowstone decided to eliminate food-conditioned sow on the basis of three points: “Ongoing concern for human safety, Property damage to camping equipment and the bear learning to defeat the park’s backcountry food storage poles to obtain human food,” the National Park Service said.

In addition to this, it was not the first time, the US national park has also killed one black bear under management action policy 5 years ago, in July 2020.