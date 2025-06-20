HGTV star Loren Ruch breathes his last at 70

Loren Ruch dies at away following battle with acute myeloid leukemia

Loren Ruch, the co-host of HGTV House Party, has passed away at the age of 55.

The HGTV head of content died after battling acute myeloid leukemia on Thursday, June 12.

According to Variety, Channing Dungey, chair of Warner Bros Television Group, praised Ruch for his “unwavering dedication”.

In a memo, Dungey, 56, wrote, “Loren was the rare leader who lifted everyone around him … Loren built not only hit shows but enduring relationships, serving as mentor, advocate and true friend to countless colleagues across the television landscape.”

She later expressed her sorrow over the loss of the HGTV star, adding “We warmly recall the way he supported his team and his colleagues, celebrating their victories and lending a sympathetic ear when things were difficult. Loren’s light touched everyone lucky enough to know him. Though gone too soon, he leaves behind a lasting imprint on both the television industry and the lives of those who loved him.”

Meanwhile, Ruch’s fellow stars were quick to react, expressing their grief on Instagram.

Bobby Berk took a trip down memory lane, sharing a heartfelt photo with his late friend.

He penned, “RIP friend. You were always such a warm light in a dark world and will be missed by so many.”

For the unversed, Ruch is survived by his husband, David Salas, along with his brother and parents.