Eid-ul-Adha to be observed nationwide with spirit of devotion and compassion today

Children, wearing traditional jewelry, hug each other during Eid-ul-Adha celebrations in Lahore, Pakistan on August 22, 2018. — Reuters

ISLAMABAD: The nation is all set to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha today with traditional religious fervour and devotion, marking the profound legacy of sacrifice by Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismail (AS).

The day will begin with special prayers in mosques across the country, where the faithful will seek blessings for the well-being of the Muslim Ummah and pray for peace, progress, and prosperity in Pakistan.

Congregational Eid prayers are scheduled to be held at mosques, Eidgahs, and open spaces in cities, towns, and villages. Ulema will deliver sermons highlighting the spiritual significance and lessons from the great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismail (AS).

In keeping with the Sunnah, people will perform the ritual of animal sacrifice over the three days of Eid, reaffirming the values of devotion, generosity, and compassion.

To ensure a safe and smooth celebration, federal and provincial governments have implemented comprehensive security measures to prevent any untoward incidents.

Additionally, local administrations have developed special plans for the efficient disposal of offal and solid waste during the festival period, aiming to maintain cleanliness and hygiene in both urban and rural areas.

Media outlets, including Pakistan Television and various private channels, will broadcast special Eid programmes. Newspapers will also feature dedicated supplements exploring the meaning and importance of Eid-ul-Adha and the enduring message of sacrifice.