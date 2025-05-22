Chris Pratt, wife Katharine celebrates Daughter Eloise milestone birthday

Chris Pratt, wife Katharine Schwarzenegger celebrates Daughter Eloise milestone birthday

Chris Pratt and his wife Kathrine Schwarzenegger celebrated their daughter Eloise Christina, who turned three on May 21.

The Avengers star and children’s book author marked their second child’s milestone with a grand celebration.

Schwarzenegger documented the precious event on her Instagram.

She captioned the post, "Happy 3rd birthday to our baby girl Eloise! I love you more than you’ll ever know!"

She posted a carousel of images from the day with first one featuring the mother hugging her daughter while holding cinnamon roll cake. In the second image the little girl is seen running in the lawn surrounded by pink balloons, while the last slide gave a closer look of the important party decoration.

Pratt re-shared the post on his Instagram story with caption, "Happy 3rd birthday, my little Eloise! Watching you grow is one of my greatest privileges. I love you!"

He also re-posted a picture of the table decorated with treats for Eloise by Schwarzenegger, and wrote atop the photo, "My baby girl is 3!"

Pratt and are Schwarzenegger are also parents to daughter Lyla Maria, 4, and son Ford, 6 months. Pratt also shares son Jack, 12, with ex-wife Anna Faris.