Britney Spears breaks cover after ex Sam Asghari's dig at their marriage

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari divorced in 2023 after just 14 months of marriage

Britney Spears is back on Instagram just days after her ex-husband Sam Asghari publicly gushed over his new girlfriend and took a jab at their marriage.

Asghari, 31, recently made his red carpet debut with girlfriend Brooke Irvine and told Us Weekly that his current relationship is “all about love,” adding, “It’s not about the industry, it’s not about Hollywood.”

The comment raised eyebrows, as the fitness model seemed to contrast his new relationship with his past marriage to Spears.

Days later, the Princess of Pop, 43, returned to Instagram with beachy videos of herself enjoying the waves, captioning one post, “It's about perspective u know opinion really matters.”

In another, she confessed she hadn’t left her house in months: “dont worry girls this is my summer havent been out of my house in four months about to loose my damn mind [sic]…”

Asghari and Spears were together for seven years before their 2023 split. He filed for divorce just 14 months after they wed.

Earlier this year, Asghari spoke on The Viall Files about how “strange” it was navigating Spears’ conservatorship and admitted he felt “afraid” during parts of it.