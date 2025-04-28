Tom Cruise’s ‘Valkyrie’ costar Kenneth Branagh calls actor ‘underestimated’

Kenneth Branagh praises Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise may be known for thrilling audiences with jaw-dropping stunts and box office hits, but according to his Valkyrie co-star Kenneth Branagh, there’s way more to Cruise than just the action hero label.

Ahead of Cruise receiving the BFI Fellowship—the British Film Institute’s most prestigious honour—The Times of London caught up with Branagh to chat about the legendary actor.

And if you think Branagh was going to keep it casual, think again. He made it clear that Hollywood’s favorite daredevil is one seriously underrated actor.

“If he ever tires of wowing the world with action, he’s going to surprise those who view him as only a movie star,” Branagh said.

“What he’s done with Mission (Impossible) and Top Gun is unique — cinematic entertainment with a serious intent to give you a wonderful time at the movies. But he’s an underestimated actor — for whom a golden age of performance beckons.”

Not only does Cruise dominate the big screen, but he also seems to have a special bond with the UK, where he’s filmed many of his blockbuster projects.

Branagh had nothing but praise for the way Cruise handles fame across the pond.

“He finds a quiet corner, enjoys the atmosphere and is always gracious when he gets spotted. He’s a natural giggler and just enjoys what he does so much and that’s infectious,” Branagh added.

As for Cruise himself, he’s soaking in the honour with his usual charm and gratitude.

“I’m truly honoured. I’ve been making films in the UK for over 40 years and have no plans to stop,” he said, proving that his love affair with filmmaking—and with the UK—is far from over.